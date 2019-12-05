Register
03:33 GMT +305 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF)

    Russian Anti-Doping Agency Proposes International Working Group on RusAF Reinstatement

    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107748/69/1077486983.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/201912051077487009-russian-anti-doping-agency-proposes-international-working-group-on-rusaf-reinstatement/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has proposed the creation of an international working group to restore the membership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) in the International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics), according to RUSADA's report on priority anti-crisis measures.

    The group should include RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus and his deputy, Margarita Pakhnotskaya, representatives of RusAF, World Athletics and the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), an independent body to combat doping in athletics), as well as independent commission of RusAF athletes, the Russian Sports Ministry and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

    After creation, the working group should approve RusAF acting president and management team with the possible inclusion of outside candidates.

    According to RUSADA, RusAF acting president will as soon as possible draw up a list of all the crisis issues of the organization, create an expert group to conduct an internal investigation into the case of high jumper Danil Lysenko and other critical cases, create a roadmap to restore the federation's compliance with requirements of World Athletics, AIU and RUSADA with its subsequent implementation.

    This is RUSADA's second attempt to save Russian athletics, Ganus said.

    "Unfortunately, my first statement of 13 May, 2019 was not heard by our sports authorities. The result is catastrophic. I did not scare anyone before, and I do not scare anyone now as well. But I think our girls and guys from athletics deserve the best, deserve the right to speak at the world's leading sports arenas without any restrictions," Ganus said, commenting on the proposal.

    RusAF pledged to submit a roadmap for overcoming the doping crisis to the sports ministry by 5 December, but Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said that the roadmap should be prepared and submitted to the ministry by the end of the week.

    On 22 November, the AIU announced charges of breaching Anti-Doping Rules against several high-ranked RusAF officials, including the federation head, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, and executive director Alexander Parkin. The charges include, among other things, obstruction of investigation in the case of Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko. The athlete himself has been provisionally suspended, too. The World Athletics Council has then decided to suspend the reinstatement of RusAF membership.

    RusAF was suspended in November 2015 over allegations of anti-doping rules violations in Russian sports. The Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted the accusations of running a doping program but acknowledged that the country's athletics had some problems with doping that were being tackled.

    Related:

    WADA’s Committee Recommends to Ban Russia from Applying to Host Int'l Competitions for 4 Years
    Situation With WADA Panel Non-Compliance Recommendation 'Unfolding as Predicted' - RUSADA
    Russian Paralympic Committee Monitors WADA's Work, But Awaits Final Decision - Chief
    International Ice Hockey Federation Yet to Discuss WADA’s Recommendations Regarding Russia
    Tags:
    Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA), Russian National Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a ceremony at the township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 2, 2019.
    Kim Jong-un Inaugurates North Korea's New Town of Samjiyon
    Dealing With The Donald
    Dealing With The Donald
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse