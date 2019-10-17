'US Can't Handle Its Problems, Let Alone Global Ones' - Russian Senator On Trump's Letter to Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On 9 October, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in the north of Syria aimed at clearing the border area of Kurdish forces and creating a "security zone" for a safe return of refugees, with the Syrian government calling it an "aggressive violation of its territorial integrity".

The Senator from Perm Krai Aleksey Pushkov has called the contents of Trump's letter to Erdogan 'weird', adding that the inauguration procedure in the US, the publication of letters from world leaders, and former Vice-President Biden's demands to remove the Prosecutor General of Ukraine from office show that "the US administration cannot deal with its own problems, let alone with the global ones."

Earlier today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the language of US President Donald Trump's letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shortly before Turkey's operation in Syria was "unusual."

"Such a language is rarely found in the correspondence of state leaders. A very unusual letter," Peskov told reporters.

Media have reported that Trump sent on 9 October, the day the Turkish operation in Syria began, a letter to Erdogan telling him not to "be a tough guy", not to be "a fool" and proposing to "work out a good deal."