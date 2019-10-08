Putin’s Spokesman Suggests Happy Birthday Wishes From Trump Held Up in Diplomatic Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin's spokesman admitted Tuesday that he had not seen any birthday greeting for President Vladimir Putin, who turned 67 on Monday, from US leader Donald Trump but suggested it could have been held up.

"I haven’t seen any messages from Trump or [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky among those received [by Putin]. They may be either absent or delayed … because messages sometimes get held up in the diplomatic pipeline," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin spent Monday with his family and friends, mixing business with pleasure as he received phone calls from foreign allies, the spokesman said earlier. According to Peskov, ahead of his birthday, Putin went to the taiga, the dense forests of Siberia, to spend some time outdoors.