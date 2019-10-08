VVP67 Drawn in Sky Over Hollywood in Suspected 'Happy Birthday' Message to Putin - Photo, Video

Pictures featuring an unusual sky-written message above Los Angeles were taken from different angles were published on social networks by several users at once, with many Russian-speaking netizens suggesting that the celestial hashtag, #VVP67, was a nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who celebrated his 67th birthday on 7 October.

Los Angeles residents have posted Instagram photos and videos of an unknown plane drawing the #VVP67 hashtag in the sky above Hollywood. The stunt was widely perceived by users as a way to announce the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

#VVP67: Vladimir V. Putin turned 67 on October 7. https://t.co/mORKTTuYFR — Igor Makarov (@Makarov_Igor) October 8, 2019

One of the locals posted a video, which shows that the message was drawn by a small plane circling in the sky.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram #VVP67 or #VVPG7 #MERCURYRETROGRADE Публикация от Preston Olivia James (@prestonoliviajames) 7 Окт 2019 в 9:48 PDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated his 67th birthday on Monday with family and friends, receiving birthday wishes from foreign leaders. On the eve of his birthday, he was filmed strolling in the Siberian Taiga (boreal forest) with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.