VVP67 Drawn in Sky Over Hollywood in Suspected 'Happy Birthday' Message to Putin - Photo, Video

Los Angeles residents have posted Instagram photos and videos of an unknown plane drawing the #VVP67 hashtag in the sky above Hollywood. The stunt was widely perceived by users as a way to announce the birthday of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
#VVP67: Vladimir V. Putin turned 67 on October 7. https://t.co/mORKTTuYFR— Igor Makarov (@Makarov_Igor) October 8, 2019
One of the locals posted a video, which shows that the message was drawn by a small plane circling in the sky.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#vvpg7 or #vvp67 - why did ya hire a #skywriter ??? What up!?! Read answer in thread below !
Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated his 67th birthday on Monday with family and friends, receiving birthday wishes from foreign leaders. On the eve of his birthday, he was filmed strolling in the Siberian Taiga (boreal forest) with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
All comments
Show new comments (0)