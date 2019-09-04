Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi Hold Press Conference in Vladivostok – Video

New Delhi and Moscow are negotiating several deals and cooperation agreements convering various fields within the framework of the 20th Russian-Indian summit on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited as the main guest of the EEF hold a press conference in the city of Vladivostok.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF. The event is taking place on 4–6 September in the city of Vladivostok. Last year, the forum was attended by 6,000 guests from over 60 countries, who made deals worth almost $45 billion.

