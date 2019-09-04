Fifth Eastern Economic Forum to Start in Russia's Far East on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The fifth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which aims to bring political and business leaders together to contribute to the development of Russia's Far East, will open on Wednesday in Russia's eastern city Vladivostok.

The forum will take place on the Far Eastern Federal University campus and will go on until September 6.

The forum aims to bring together people, organizations and businesses interested in developing Russia's Far East. Within this framework, the event will feature over 70 various business events aimed at attracting investment into the region.

The event will be attended by major world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Since the first EEF in 2015, over 40 legislative initiatives aimed at improving the social and economic infrastructure of the region have been passed. Additionally, 20 advanced economic zones and five free ports have been established in the Far East. According to Yury Trutnev, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, economic growth in Russia's Far East currently exceeds 4 percent, which is twice the national average.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.