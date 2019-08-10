Number of People Wounded in Blast at Ammo Depot in Achinsk, Russia Grows to 10

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of people wounded in an explosion at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory rose to 10 people, while four of them were injured, a spokesperson of regional emergency services announced on Saturday.

"As a result of the following shockwave, 10 people were injured. Four of them were hospitalised", the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that six other people had been treated as outpatients.

According to the spokesperson, the blast damaged railroad tracks, a train's windows and five cars.

"On Saturday, we plan to continue searching for, collecting and reclaiming unexploded 122-mm and 152-mm caliber projectiles", the spokesperson pointed out.

Explosions initially rocked the depot on Monday, leaving 12 people injured. However, on Friday, the Russian Armed Forces' Central Military Districе said that lightning hit an ammunition rack.

