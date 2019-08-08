The incident at the Nenoks training ground resulted in two deaths, a source in the region’s law enforcement said, adding that the radiation level is normal.

Two people were killed in an explosion of a propulsion system at a military range in Russia's northwestern Arkhangelsk region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

“During tests of a liquid propulsion system, an explosion occurred and the product ignited. As a result of the accident, six representatives of the Defense Ministry and the developer enterprise were injured. Two specialists died from injuries," it said.

The ministry said there had been no emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere following the accident, adding that the radiation background was normal.

Authorities in the Arkhangelsk region confirmed information about the incident, which happened in a military unit in the village of Nenoksa, according to the press service of the regional governor.

Emergency evacuation helicopters are ready to fly to the area where the incident happened, near the village of Nenoksa in the Arkhangelsk region; hospitals are ready to accept possible victims, the press service of the governor Igor Orlov said.

The central marine test site of the Russian Navy is situated on the territory of the Nenoks administrative district.