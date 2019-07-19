Register
    HMS Duncan, a Type 45 Destroyer, which will relieve HMS Montrose in the region as Iran threatens to disrupt shipping. Iran on Friday, July 12, 2019 demanded the British navy release an Iranian oil tanker seized last week off Gibraltar, accusing London of playing a “dangerous game” and threatening retribution

    Moscow Concerned About US-Iran Confrontation Near Russian Border - Putin

    © AP Photo / Ben Sutton
    Russia
    0 190

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow was seriously concerned about the confrontation between the United States and Iran because it was taking place near the borders with Russia and could destabilize the situation around Iran.

    "This worries us very much because it is happening near our borders. It may destabilize the situation around Iran, affect some countries with which we have very close relations, cause additional waves of refugees in large numbers, may cause significant damage to the global economy and world energy industry", Putin said in an interview with US film director Oliver Stone.

    Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters that Moscow is concerned about reports of a seized United Kingdom oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and calls for de-escalation of tensions.

    Polyanskiy stressed, however, he did not want to give further comments about the reports before knowing the exact details of the oil tanker incident.

    Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized the British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz because it violated international regulations.

    The situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas has deteriorated over the past couple of months as several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin. The United States and its allies blamed Iran for the incidents, but Tehran denies involvement.

    The Iranian military in June downed a US drone, saying it violated Iranian airspace. The Pentagon insisted that the drone was in the international territory and called the incident an "unprovoked" attack.

    On Thursday, the Pentagon claimed that an alleged Iranian drone came within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being shot down by US forces in a defensive action.

    However, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran believes the USS Boxer may have shot down its own unmanned aerial vehicle.

    Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the rise for over a year now. It started when Washington pulled out of the landmark multilateral nuclear deal in May 2018 and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions on the Islamic republic.

    Russia's position regarding the situation has been that everyone involved should resolve their differences through diplomatic negotiations. Moscow has also repeatedly condemned the overtly hawkish policy of Washington and its allies toward Tehran, stating that Iran has no aggressive intentions and praising it for its efforts to ensure regional stability.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that he could not definitely say how Russia would react if a military conflict broke out between Iran and the United States. He has added that Iran did not conduct its foreign policy under the assumption that someone would come to its rescue.

    Nevertheless, the foreign minister has admitted that Iran was close to Russia and China due to similarities between their national security interests.

