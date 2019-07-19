This is The US Electronic Warfare Weapon Used in an Alleged Takedown of Iran Drone - Report

The Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System (LMADIS) system was initially designed for ground use aboard Marine buggies. The Navy deployed those buggies aboard its ships to check if the system would work on water as well.

The new Marine anti-drone electronic warfare system was allegedly used to takedown of an Iranian drone on Thursday, Military.com learned from an anonymous defense official.

According to the report, the system is called Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System, or LMADIS, and is portable enough to be installed on large all-terrain vehicles (ATV), such as the Polaris Defense MRZR buggy.

The LMADIS is an array of several round devices that resemble cellular antennas in a circular arrangement to provide 360-degree coverage, topped with a video camera.

​The report says LMADIS typically consists of two buggies: a command vehicle and an electronic warfare platform. Initially designed for ground operations, the system was recently put aboard several Navy ships for testing.

​The system uses a radar and cameras to detect drones in the sky, and, once a threat is found, emits radio frequencies that jam drone control, according to C4ISR May report.

The buggies are a part of the California-based 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit deployed to the Middle East, the Military.com report says.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said an Iranian drone was taken down by a system deployed aboard the USS Boxer, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.

​"This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters," the president said. "The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, our facilities and interests and calls upon all nations to condemn Iran's attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce."

Later in the day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed ignorance of a drone being taken down by the United States.

"We have no information about having lost the drone today", Iranian Foreign Ministry Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters.

Earlier this year, Iran air defense shot down a US drone it claims had violated Iranian airspace. The incident brought to a head months of rising tensions due to Washington’s “maximum pressure policy.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, acknowledged that the incident has put the two nations on the brink of war, which was averted after Trump purportedly made a decision not to retaliate militarily.