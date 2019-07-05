Simonyan Wins Grand Prix at Media Manager of Russia 2019 Award

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the RT broadcaster and the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, has received Grand Prix at the Media Manager of Russia 2019 national awards, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the ceremony.

The prize is annually awarded to top managers in media, advertising and the PR industry. It is also intended to support significant projects in media and communications driven by professionalism and skill.

The Russian journalistic community also highly assessed the RT broadcaster’s social project known under #НеОдинНаОдин hashtag.

The project seeks to help people, primarily from Ukraine and other post-Soviet republics, who have for years unsuccessfully tried to obtain Russian citizenship. It also lends a helping hand in other cultural issues such as "Presumption of innocence", "Russians abroad" "Bureaucracy and law," "Problems of housing and public Utilities," "Accidents," "Children in trouble" and "Medical error".

