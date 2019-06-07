Putin Sends Best Wishes to Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Simonyan After Urgent Hospitalisation

"We wish Margarita all the best. Send her our best wishes", Putin said at a SPIEF plenary meeting in St. Petersburg.
Simonyan, who is pregnant with her third child, was hospitalised overnight after a stressful run-in with a correspondent in Moscow who pressed her with questions about the Moscow mayor.
Simonyan is the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, which is a media partner of SPIEF, an economic forum attended every year by world and business leaders. Sputnik is a part of the agency.
