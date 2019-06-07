Putin Sends Best Wishes to Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Simonyan After Urgent Hospitalisation

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his best wishes to Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, who had to skip the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) after being urgently admitted to a hospital.

"We wish Margarita all the best. Send her our best wishes", Putin said at a SPIEF plenary meeting in St. Petersburg.

Simonyan, who is pregnant with her third child, was hospitalised overnight after a stressful run-in with a correspondent in Moscow who pressed her with questions about the Moscow mayor.

The 39-year-old spent the night at the hospital, where she had fluids given to her intravenously. She posted a photo of her diagnosis, which said she had run the risk of a late miscarriage overstress.

Simonyan is the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, which is a media partner of SPIEF, an economic forum attended every year by world and business leaders. Sputnik is a part of the agency.