Register
06:29 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Havana, Cuba

    Russian Deputy Prime Minister Pledges Moscow's Support to Cuba Amid US Sanctions

    © AP Photo / Desmond Boylan
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow sees Havana as its "pivotal" ally in Latin America and will make every effort to support Cuba amid US sanctions pressure, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Ricardo Cabrisas.

    The Intergovernmental Russian-Cuban Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation met in Moscow on Tuesday. Borisov and Cabrisas are the co-chairs of the commission.

    "Our relations are traditionally friendly, and we consider Cuba a pivotal ally in Latin America and the Caribbean region", Borisov said at the meeting.

    READ MORE: US Ends Visas For Group Educational Trips to Cuba — Treasury

    According to Borisov, Russia is actively involved in important economic projects in Cuba in such areas as energy, metallurgy and transport infrastructure. As an example, he referred to the assembly of Russian cars in Cuba and exports of railroad machinery to the Caribbean nation.

    Cuban and US flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Enrique De La Osa
    US Diplomat in Havana Confirmed to Have Sonic Attack Symptoms – State Department
    Borisov also noted the negative social and economic impact of US sanctions against Havana, which have been recently reinforced by Washington in response to alleged interference in Venezuela, and pledged that Russia would "do utmost to support" Cuba.

    The previous session of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission was held in Moscow in January. Following the meeting, the sides announced that Russia would participate in the project on modernization of Cuban railroads worth 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). The commission also discussed cooperation to upgrade Cuba’s energy sector and nickel factory, as well as restore the airworthiness of the country’s air fleet.

    The United States has in recent weeks stepped up its pressure on Cuba as part of its campaign to oust constitutionally-elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself to be the country's interim leader. Cuba, along with Russia, China and other countries continue to support Maduro as the legitimately elected president of Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Lima Group Wants Cuba to Participate in Resolving Crisis in Venezuela

    US and Cuban flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Enrique De La Osa
    Havana Dismisses US Claims About Cuba's Alleged Support for Venezuelan Secret Police
    In particular, US President Donald Trump has unraveled a series of Obama-era policies intended to normalize relations with Cuba and encourage increased US travel to the island. Trump  has also overturned prohibitions imposed by the past three US presidents against lawsuits by American citizens seeking compensation for property seized by Cuba following the nation’s revolution 60 years ago.

    On Tuesday, The US Treasury Department announced that the sanctions against Cuba will be strengthened to prohibit visas for school and other groups seeking contact with residents on the Caribbean Island.

    Related:

    US Ends Visas For Group Educational Trips to Cuba - Treasury
    Spain Blasts US for Cuba Sanctions, Brands Trump Admin Gun-Toting ‘Cowboy’
    Bolton Pledges US Will Sever Ties Between Cuba and Venezuela
    US Prepares New Sanctions Against Russia, Cuba Over Support of Maduro - Report
    Exxon Files Lawsuit Against Cuba Over Post-Revolution Property Confiscation
    Tags:
    support, cooperation, Yury Borisov, Cuba, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse