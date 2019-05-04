Lima Group Wants Cuba to Participate in Resolving Crisis in Venezuela

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Lima Group wants Cuba to participate in resolving the crisis in Venezuela, according to the declaration of the group's Friday meeting.

"Lima Group… decides to make the necessary arrangements for Cuba to participate in the search for a solution to the crisis in Venezuela," the declaration says.

The group also reiterated its call on Russia, Turkey and other countries that support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to "promote a return to democracy in the country."

The Lima Group also invited the International Contact Group on Venezuela to convene a meeting with all parties to find a solution.

On Tuesday, the opposition carried out a failed attempt to overthrow Maduro. The coup attempt turned violent and resulted in at least 300 people injured, according to a local human rights group.

Venezuela has been rocked by unrest since January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself an interim president and was recognized by the United States and 54 other nations.

Maduro, recognized by China and Russia among numerous other countries, has accused the United States of seeking to overthrow his government and install Guaido in a bid to get hold of Venezuela’s resources.