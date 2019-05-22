Militants Who Plotted Terror Surrounded in House in Western Russia - Report

According to the National Antiterrorism Committee, the authorities have launched a special counter-terrorism operation in the city of Kolchugino.
"A counterterrorist operation is being carried out in Vladimir region… the militants who were planning to commit the terrorist attack are blocked in a private house by the law enforcers", the statement said.
The town of Kolchugino has about 45,000 residents.
ON 12 April, Russian law enforcement officers carried out an anti-terrorist operation in the city of Tyumen, during which two suspected members of the Daesh terror group, who planned to carry out a terror attack, were "neutralized".
