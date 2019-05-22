Militants Who Plotted Terror Surrounded in House in Western Russia - Report

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee said Wednesday that outlaws had been located in one of the residential buildings in the Russian Vladimirskiy region.

According to the National Antiterrorism Committee, the authorities have launched a special counter-terrorism operation in the city of Kolchugino.

"A counterterrorist operation is being carried out in Vladimir region… the militants who were planning to commit the terrorist attack are blocked in a private house by the law enforcers", the statement said.

The town of Kolchugino has about 45,000 residents.

ON 12 April, Russian law enforcement officers carried out an anti-terrorist operation in the city of Tyumen, during which two suspected members of the Daesh terror group, who planned to carry out a terror attack, were "neutralized".

