Daesh Cell Led by Foreign Emissaries Busted in Moscow Region - Security Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A secret Daesh cell consisting of seven people has been exposed in the Moscow region, Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement Monday.

The FSB press service stated that the cell was controlled by foreign emissaries, adding that citizens of Russia, Central Asia, and Caucasian republics were involved in the activities of the cell. Meanwhile, the Russian Investigative Committee added that the apprehended Daesh members had been recruiting new adherents and calling for attacks on police personnel.

"Seven people suspected of organizing [the cell] and participating in the activities of the terrorist organization were detained… The participants carried out propaganda work to involve new supporters in the organization's activities, including calling for attacks on law enforcement officers," the committee said.

