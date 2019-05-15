Lavrov EXPLAINS Why He Didn't Take Mike Pompeo for Car Ride Like John Kerry

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took John Kerry, secretary of state under the Barack Obama administration, for a ride in a white Russian classic car during the latter's official visit to Russia back in 2015.

The Russian foreign minister responded with a joke to a journalist's question as to why he didn't take Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a ride in a white "Pobeda" (Russian for "victory") car, considered to be a classic in Russia, as he did with his predecessor, John Kerry.

"I don't know where the Armenian guy who lent me that "Pobeda" [last time] got to", the minister, who is of Armenian origin himself, responded laughingly.

Lavrov also denied allegations that the mood of his meeting with Pompeo differed from when he met with Kerry four years ago.

The Russian "Pobeda" four-door sedan fastback entered production right after the end of the Second World War, celebrating the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany. It has since become a golden classic car in Russia and a highly sought-after model for many collectors.