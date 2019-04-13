Russian Deputy Defence Minister, French Envoy Discuss Peace Efforts in Syria

"On 12 April, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Alexander Fomin received Ambassador of the French Republic to Russia Sylvie-Agnes Bermann […] Fomin informed the French ambassador about the efforts made by Russia on the Syrian track", the statement said.
READ MORE: Mubarak: Golan Could Have Been Syria's, Had Damascus Recognised Israel – Report
The ministry noted that an exchange of views on the current state and prospects for Russian-French cooperation also took place during the meeting.
Last week, French and Russian lawmakers also discussed Syria at a meeting. Marielle de Sarnez, the head of the committee on foreign affairs at the French National Assembly met Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Parliament's International Affairs Committee.
Damascus is currently attempting to create normal conditions for repatriating some 5.6 million refugees who, according to the UN Refugee Agency, have fled to neighboring states.
READ MORE: Russian MoD: French, Belgian Intel Officers Plan Chemical ‘Provocation’ in Idlib
Russia has been assisting Damascus in the postwar reconstruction of the country and the repatriation of refugees, as well as being one of the guarantors of the ceasefire. The Russian military carries out regular humanitarian actions across Syria, delivering tonnes of food and supplies to local residents.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)