16:22 GMT +312 April 2019
    Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability

    Mubarak: Golan Could Have Been Syria's, Had Damascus Recognised Israel – Report

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Tensions over the Golan Heights, seized by Israel from Syria following the 1967 Six-Day War, took a new turn after the United States recognised Israeli sovereignty over the disputed region last month.

    In an interview with the Egyptian al-Hayat network, Egypt’s former President Hosni Mubarak claimed that Syria had turned down an Israeli offer to return the Golan Heights in exchange for the normalisation of bilateral relations and the opening of embassies in the two countries back in 1998.

    READ MORE: Syria Not Ruling Out Military Solution to Golan Heights Issue — Foreign Ministry

    This information was revealed by TV presenter Ahmed Al-Sayed, who told Cairo24 about his conversation with the former president, the Middle East Monitor reported.

    According to Al-Sayed, Mubarak, who served as Egypt’s president from 1981 to 2011 when he stepped down amid the Arab Spring protests in the country, told him: “I contacted the Israelis to try to recover the Golan Heights, but they demanded the opening of an Israeli embassy in Damascus and a Syrian one on the occupied land as a kind of Syrian recognition of Israel”.

    The offer in question was allegedly made during Benjamin Netanyahu’s first prime ministership and was flatly rejected by then-Syrian President Hafez al-Assad.

    Druse participate in a rally, demanding the return of the Golan Heights, captured by Israel in 1967, close to the Syrian border in Buqata in the Golan Heights, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Syria Has Right to Return Israeli-Occupied Golan Heights by Any Means - Official
    Mubarak reportedly added that US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights last month was the “result” of the failed talks two decades ago.

    The telephone interview between Al-Sayed and Mubarak was supposed to be broadcast, but the Al-Hayat TV channel reportedly refused to release it due to “unexpected circumstances”.

    Syrian and Israeli authorities, as well as Mubarak’s representatives, have yet to comment on the reports.

    READ MORE: Mogherini Reiterates EU to Not Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

    On 25 March, Trump signed a proclamation formally recognising the Golan Heights as a part of Israel’s territory, drawing much condemnation from the Muslim and Arab world.  Syria, which considers the Golan to be a part of its territory, slammed Trump’s move as an act of aggression against the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold up a proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights as Netanyahu exits the White House from the West Wing in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2019
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Trump’s Golan Heights Stunt Ends Need for Israel-Syria-Palestine Talks - Scholar
    Last year, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution urging Israel to immediately pull out its forces from the occupied area after the country organised local elections in the area on 30 October.

    Although Israel seized the mountainous plateau from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War, it was only in 1981 when Tel Aviv formally annexed the area in a move that was not recognised internationally.

    While Syria has repeatedly stressed that the Golan Heights are an integral part of its territory, Netanyahu has insisted that the area would “remain in the hands of Israel forever”.

