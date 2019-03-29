Register
22:40 GMT +3
29 March 2019
    In this Sept. 19, 2013, file photo, smoke rises after a TNT bomb was thrown from a helicopter (archive)

    Russian MoD: French, Belgian Intel Officers Plan Chemical ‘Provocation’ in Idlib

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    222

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Illegal armed groups in Syria’s northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone are planning to use toxins against civilians to blame Russia and Syrian troops, Viktor Kupshichin, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation said.

    "According to data obtained by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone are preparing a provocation to accuse Russia’s Aerospace Forces and the Syrian government troops of using poisonous substances against civilians", Kupshichin told reporters.

    Moreover, Belgian spies made videos of Russian air strikes on terrorist arms depots which they plan to use as proof of Russia’s chemical attacks in northwestern Syria, Viktor Kupchishin, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s center for Syrian reconciliation, said Friday.

    "To organize provocations, representatives of the French and Belgian secret services arrived in Idlib. Under their supervision, a meeting was held with the field commanders of the terrorist groups of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Hurras Al-Din, as well as with the representatives of the pseudo-humanitarian organization ‘White helmets’", Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said at a news briefing.

    READ MORE: Nusra Front Terrorists Attack Syrian Army Positions in Idlib

    At the meeting, the attendees discussed organization of staged film shoots, which would falsely depict Russia and Syria using chemical agents against civilians, according to the center.

    Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria October 12, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    OPCW Report Fails to Provide Enough Evidence of What Happened in Douma - Scholar
    "For participation in filming of scenes depicting the effects of the use of poisonous substances, payments were set at $100 per person. At the same time, it is possible that organizers used real toxic substances in order to achieve ‘authenticity’ of photo and video materials", Kupchishin underlined, adding that refugees and families held by the terrorist groups could have been forced to take part in the staged shoots.

    At the same time, the Belgian special services have been filming the strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces at the arms depots of terrorists in order to use that footage in accusing Russia of using of chemical weapons, according to the center’s head.

    "From 14 March to 27 March 2019, the representatives of the Belgian secret services recorded strikes on video, which the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted at terror groups' arms depots and footholds of drones on the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone, in order to subsequently present them as an ‘evidence’ of the use of chemical weapons", Kupchishin stressed.

    READ MORE: Daesh Seizes Chlorine Barrels After Fight With Nusra Front Militants In Syria

    Syrians ride with their belongings in trucks as they head to safer areas in the town of Khan Sheikhun.
    © AFP 2019 / Amer ALHAMWE
    Al-Nusra Terrorists Moved Chlorine Barrels to Syria's Khan Shaykhun - Activist
    Meanwhile, a chlorine-based toxic chemical agent was transported from the northwestern Syrian city of Saraqib to several locations throughout the Idlib province under the supervision of French intelligence agents, Kupshichin said Friday.

    "On 23 March, under the supervision of French intelligence [officers], canisters, made to look like they contained regular oxygen and household gas, but containing a poisonous, supposedly chlorine-based, substance, were transferred from Saraqib to the towns of Khan Sheikhoun, Maaret Horma and Kafer Zaita (all in the northeastern Idlib province)", Kupshichin said.

    Kupshichin stressed that the Russian reconciliation center called on the leaders of armed militant groups to abandon all armed provocations and to step onto the path of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the areas under their control.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Preparing to Film Staged Chem Attacks in Idlib Hospitals — Moscow

    Syria was plunged in a military conflict in 2011. The victory over the Daesh terrorist group was declared in late 2017, and the political settlement as well as return of refugees and rebuilding have come to the forefront since then.

    A civil defence member works amid burning vehicles at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Bassam Khabieh
    BBC Producer Says Footage of Alleged Gas Attack Victims in Syria's Douma Staged
    The Idlib de-escalation zone now remains the last major stronghold of terrorists and armed rebels in Syria. In September 2018, ceasefire guarantors Russia and Turkey agreed to set up in Idlib a 9-12 mile deep demilitarized zone, which would be cleared of heavy weapons and militants.

    However, despite progress in the withdrawal of weapons and fighters from the area, remaining militants regularly commit ceasefire violations by shelling nearby provinces. Moreover, Lavrov said in January that the Nusra Front had taken over around 70 percent of the demilitarized zone.

    The Nusra Front reportedly ceased in exist in 2017 after the militants split into several rebel groups that continued to pursue terrorist ideology. One of them merged with other extremist organizations to become Tahrir al-Sham. Nusra, its affiliates and associates and the groups it has merged with are designated as terrorist organization by a number of counties, including the United States, Russia, Canada, as well as the United Nations Security Council.

    READ MORE: White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria — Watchdog

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/the Islamic State), Al-Nusra Front, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

