WATCH: Russian Ministry of Defence ‘Exclusive’ Footage of Airborne Troop Drills

Some 2,500 troops and over 300 vehicles took part in a four-day military exercise in four different regions of Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defence published exclusive footage of the massive Airborne Troops military drills that took place earlier this week.

"#Exclusive Four days, four polygons, four massive drills," the MoD tweeted.

​The large-scale military exercise took place at proving grounds (polygons) in four regions of the Russian Federation: near the Ivanovo and Kostroma Oblasts, as well as near the cities of Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod.

The exercise involved a total of 2,500 Airborne troops, more than 300 vehicles and over 20 aircraft, including planes and helicopters, the Military of Defence website noted.

The drills reportedly involved a wide spectrum of scenarios, from repelling an all-out attack to capturing terrorist positions with civilian hostages.

"Every time Airborne troops advance, the adversary has practically no chance," said Colonel Nikolai Choban, commander of the Ivanovo Airborne Division.

"The paratroopers' actions were well-coordinated. Their actions, together with aviation, artillery and armored forces were well-coordinated and at a firm, good level," he added.