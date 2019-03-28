Register
28 March 2019
    The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Moscow

    Moscow Urges US to Fulfil Pledges on Syria Before Offering Advice on Venezuela

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    Russia
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (405)
    KHANTY-MANSIYSK (Russia) (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump should first stand by his promise to withdraw US troops from Syria before calling on Russia to "get out" of Venezuela, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

    "Before giving advice to someone to leave from somewhere, the United States needs to implement its own concept of pulling out, in particular, from Syria […] A month has passed […] I would like them to clarify whether they have withdrawn or not? Before taking charge of the legitimate interests of other states, I would advise the US administration fulfill the promises made to the international community", Zakharova said.

    The United States foments global disorder by its "chaotic and unpredictable steps" the spokeswoman noted.

    READ MORE: US Views Russian Military Planes Arrival in Venezuela as 'Provocation' — Pence

    Zakharova also said that the Western states are being hypocritical when they claim that Venezuela is in need of humanitarian aid, but nevertheless are freezing Caracas’ bank accounts worldwide.

    Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido take part in a march in Caracas, on February 23, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / Cristian HERNANDEZ
    All Options On Table When It Comes to Getting Russia Out of Venezuela - Trump
    "London, the world's banking structures, under pressure from Washington, have frozen, stolen $30 billion, and now they are offering their humanitarian aid, medicines, food on the dime belonging to this state. And this global hypocrisy is fantastic", Zakharova told the Channel One broadcaster on Wednesday.

    Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis, which started in January, when lawmaker Juan Guaido was elected as the head of opposition-led National Assembly, whose authority has not been recognized by other government branches since 2016. Soon after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his designation, Guaido proclaimed himself the "interim president" of Venezuela. Legitimate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January, called Guaido's move an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

    WATCH: People Attack Car of Venezuela's Self-Proclaimed President Guaido

    On 23 February, the Venezuelan opposition tried to force US-sponsored aid into Venezuela through its borders with Colombia and Brazil, both of which support the opposition. The failed attempt sparked clashes between Venezuelan security officers and pro-aid protesters. Constitutionally elected Maduro denounced the unauthorized aid delivery as part of Washington's attempts to intervene in Venezuela and oust him from power.

    This picture taken Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, shows an ariel view of the informal Rukban camp, between the Jordan and Syria borders.
    © AP Photo / Raad Adayleh
    US ‘Tries to Hide Crimes Against Civilians’: Joint Russian, Syrian Statement on Rukban Camp
    On Saturday, a group of Russian military personnel arrived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas to take part in consultations with country's officials on defense industry cooperation. According to media reports, some 100 Russian military staff arrived in Caracas on board two planes, which also delivered 35 tonnes of cargo.

    Trump said at a meeting in the White House earlier on Wednesday that "Russia has to get out" of Venezuela. When asked how it may be done, he added that "all options are open".

    READ MORE: Limited US Forces to Remain in Syria for Undetermined Timeline — State Dept

    US troops have been operating in Syria as part of an international coalition to fight the Daesh terrorist group for about five years without the permission of either Damascus or the UN Security Council. Trump surprised his allies in December by announcing a withdrawal of 2,000 troops from Syria.

    * Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (405)

