WATCH People Attack Car of Venezuela's Self-Proclaimed President Guaido

The footage, released by VPI TV, shows Guaido's car sitting at a traffic light when suddenly a man kicks it and then tries to open one of the vehicle's doors. After the man's rush at the car, a group of bystanders then starts throwing something at the retreating car.
A vast cloud of smoke can also be seen just before the video abruptly ends.
#AHORA Momento en el que el presidente encargado de la República, @jguaido sale de la Asamblea Nacional, el vehículo en el que se traslada fue atacado con golpes y objetos contundentes por grupos paramilitares armados #26Mar pic.twitter.com/zYVSQvVE4U— VPItv (@VPITV) 26 марта 2019 г.
