US Military Surveillance Plane Spotted Over Russian City in Far East

The American military aircraft conducted an observation flight over Russian territory under the framework of the Treaty on Open Skies, according to PlaneRadar.

A Boeing OC-135B Open Skies with tail number 61-2670, a United States Air Force observation aircraft, was spotted over Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Russian Far East at 6:15 am, PlaneRadar reported.

The US mission was conducted jointly with Norway in full compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies, and the flight was scheduled in advance.

"On March 11-16, under the framework of the implementation of the international Treaty on Open Skies, a joint mission by the United States and Norway will perform an observation flight over the territory of the Russian Federation on a US OC-135B observation aircraft from the Khabarovsk Novy Airport", Ruslan Shishin, the acting head of the Russian Defence Ministry’s National Nuclear Risk Reduction Centre, said on Monday.

At the same time, Russia conducted a similar mission over the territory of Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.