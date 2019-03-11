Russia to Conduct Observation Flight Over Belgium, Netherlands Next Week

"As part of the implementation of the international Treaty on Open Skies, Russia plans to perform an observation flight on the Russian An-30B surveillance aircraft over the territory of the Benelux," Shishin said, adding that the flight would occur on March 11-15.
"On March 11-16, in the framework of the implementation of the international Treaty on Open Skies, a joint mission of the United States and Norway will perform an observation flight over the territory of the Russian Federation on the US observation aircraft OC-135B from the Khabarovsk Novy Airport," he said.
Last month, US observation aircraft Boeing OC-135B carried out an observation flight over Russian territory from the Khabarovsk's Noviy ('New') airfield in compliance with the Treaty on Open Skies.
