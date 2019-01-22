Belarusian Model Rybka Released From Pre-Trial Custody in Russia – Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarusian model Nastya Rybka and co-defendant Alex Lesley were released from custody in Moscow on Tuesday ahead of the trial on charges of soliciting prostitution, their lawyer told Sputnik.

"The Interior Ministry has released them after they signed a statement promising not to leave the country," their lawyer, Alexander Molokhov, said.

The two – whose real names are Anastasia Vashukevich and Alexander Kirillov – were detained in the Russian capital earlier in January after being deported from Thailand where they pleaded guilty to running an illegal sex training course.

READ MORE: Moscow Court Delays Bail Hearing of Soliciting Suspect Nastya Rybka

A group of eight Russians and Belarusians was arrested at a Pattaya hotel last February where they held an illegal sex seminar. A Thai court handed them probation sentenced on January 15, allowing them to leave. Four were detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. They face up to six years in jail for soliciting prostitution.