Moscow Court Delays Bail Hearing of Soliciting Suspect Nastya Rybka

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A court in Moscow postponed until Tuesday the bail hearing of Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, who was extradited from Thailand after admitting solicitation charges.

"The court has ordered to grant the prosecution’s request for the session to be adjourned until 4:30 p.m. on January 22 and extend Vashukevich’s custody by 72 hours", the judge said.

Russian prosecutors asked the court to put off the hearing to prepare more materials in the case involving seven Russians and Belarusians.

Rybka, a Belarusian model, pleaded not guilty to the charges of soliciting others for sex that carry a prison sentence of up to six years.

She identified the woman who filed a police report against her as social media blogger Anastasia Davydova, also known as Sasha Travka.

Before the hearing began, Rybka apologized to Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska for hurting his reputation after media cited her as claiming she had a tape of the businessman talking about Russia's meddling in the 2016 US election.

"I am sorry. People used me as a tool. I will never discredit Deripaska again", she said in court, without naming anyone else.

READ MORE: US Treasury Secretary Sanctioned Russia's Deripaska by Accident — Reports

The seven were detained at a hotel in the Thai resort of Pattaya last February initially on suspicion of illegal "sex coaching," which was changed to running a sex ring. They pleaded guilty to all counts this Tuesday, were sentenced to probation and deported.