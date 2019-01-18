Register
    Anastasia Vashukevich, a Belarusian model and escort who caused a stir last year after she was arrested in Thailand and said she had evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, is pictured at the immigration detention center before being deported in Bangkok, Thailand, January 17, 2019

    Belarusian Escort Model Nastya Rybka Detained in Russian Airport – Report

    The model earlier asked for political asylum in the US claiming she has blackmail on US President Donald Trump.

    Anastasia Vashukevich, better known as Nastya Rybka, the model and self-described escort who made headlines after claiming she possessed blackmail on Trump, has been detained in Russia's Sheremetyevo Airport. She'd flown there after being freed from a prison in Thailand, according to a woman understood to be the spouse of her accomplice.

    In February 2018, Rybka and her accomplice, self-described "sex guru" Alexandr Kirillov, who goes by the nickname "Alex Lesley," were arrested in Thailand along with several other people after setting up "sex training" lessons, which Thai authorities deemed illegal.

    Monica Lewinsky at the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France
    © AP Photo / Lionel Cironneau
    'Survivor's Day': Monica Lewinsky Shares Harrowing Experience From Clinton Sex Scandal Days
    They were freed and deported after spending nine months in prison, thanks to changes in Thai legislation which removed some of the charges. Rybka was supposed to be transferred back to her home in Belarus, but was reportedly detained by Russian Interior Ministry authorities.

    According to Lesley's wife, four unlucky sex trainers, Lesley included, have been detained and are being charged with involving third parties in prostitution in accordance with Russian law. However, this has not yet been confirmed by Russian authorities.

    Lesley's wife denies the team took part in any criminal activities in Russia and says she does not really know the reason for the detention.

    According to the Moscow judicial database, there are no cases filed against Rybka in Moscow courts so far.

    As Sputnik reported earlier, Rybka asked for political asylum in the United States, claiming to be the mistress of a Russian billionaire accused by the US media of collusion with Trump. She alleged she has audio and video recordings of meetings between the businessman and unnamed US citizens with the purpose of interfering in the US presidential election in 2016.

    Her allegations have not been substantiated by any evidence, and both Moscow and Washington deny any sort of collusion between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

    Nastya Rybka, Thailand, Belarus, Russia
