Brother of Whelan Claims Russia Postponed US Diplomats’ Planned Visit

"We are disappointed that the Russian government has postponed a scheduled visit by the US Embassy's staff today (January 17, 2019). We had hoped to continue to have an opportunity to exchange additional information with Paul," David Whelan said in the statement.
Paul Whelan, a 48-year old former US marine, officially employed as the director of global security for a Michigan-based automotive parts supplier, was detained in Moscow on 28 December on espionage charges. He has denied all allegations, claiming he came to Russia only to attend his friend's wedding.
According to FSB, Whelan had been detained "during a spy action in Moscow". A Moscow court will consider the appeal against Whelan's arrest on January 22.
