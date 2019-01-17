Brother of Whelan Claims Russia Postponed US Diplomats’ Planned Visit

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - David Whelan, the brother of Paul Whelan, arrested in Russia on charges of espionage, said in a statement on Thursday that Moscow has postponed today's planned consular visit by US diplomats. Moscow has not yet commented on these claims.

"We are disappointed that the Russian government has postponed a scheduled visit by the US Embassy's staff today (January 17, 2019). We had hoped to continue to have an opportunity to exchange additional information with Paul," David Whelan said in the statement.

"The visit by Irish consular officials yesterday was very helpful and gave us an opportunity to receive specific guidance from Paul. Hopefully, the US Embassy's visit can be rescheduled soon, and the UK's request to establish communication with Paul will also be granted," he added.

Paul Whelan, a 48-year old former US marine, officially employed as the director of global security for a Michigan-based automotive parts supplier, was detained in Moscow on 28 December on espionage charges. He has denied all allegations, claiming he came to Russia only to attend his friend's wedding.

According to FSB, Whelan had been detained "during a spy action in Moscow". A Moscow court will consider the appeal against Whelan's arrest on January 22.