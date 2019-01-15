US, UK, Canada, Ireland Envoys Discuss Whelan Espionage Case - Whelan’s Brother

"While US, UK, Canadian and Irish consular officials met today to coordinate their visits. The Russian authorities have yet to grant the next visit for Paul," David said on Monday.
David noted that the Whelan family spoke with US diplomats in Moscow, but was faced with lack of information from the Russian authorities.
"We had hoped Paul would have had at least one consular visit last week," David said. "Since his lawyer was on holiday, prison monitors appear, according to media reports, to have been the only ones to have seen him since January 2."
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that Paul Whelan was charged with espionage and ruled out the possibility of a prisoner exchange for Russian citizens arrested abroad.
