Register
02:09 GMT +305 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile complex

    Russia Will Develop 'Unique' Weapons if US Exits INF Treaty - Senior Lawmaker

    © Sputnik / Sergei Kazak
    Russia
    Get short URL
    290

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Washington must hold talks on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), so that it could be adapted to the current situation and limited only to Europe, Chairman of Russia's upper house Defense and Security Committee Viktor Bondarev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "Current misunderstanding on the INF Treaty could be resolved with the help of fully-fledged negotiations between Russia and the United States. Their result could be the adaptation of the Treaty," Bondarev said.

    The US Congress building. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    Suspending INF Treaty Risks Triggering New Arms Race - US Congressman
    "For example, we could limit the zone of its operation to the European theater, while permitting the deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles in other regions where there is an objective necessity [to deploy them]," the lawmaker added.

    However, Russia will have to respond with the development of "unique types of weapons" if the United States withdraws from the INF Treaty, Bondarev stressed.

    "We consider it necessary to comply with the INF Treaty and advocate for its preservation. This is the official position of the Russian leadership. However, if the United States terminates the treaty, we will have to respond with a set of measures, including accelerating the development and commission of the unique types of weapons," Bondarev said.

    READ MORE: Russia in Full Compliance With INF Treaty, US Side Knows Well About It — Moscow

    Washington uses "made-up" arguments when groundlessly accusing Moscow of breaching the treaty, the senior lawmaker noted.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference in Brussels earlier in the day that the United States will suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty in 60 days unless Russia returns to full compliance with the agreement.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press-conference.
    © Sputnik / Aleksei Vitvitsky
    NATO to Prepare for Termination of INF Treaty - Stoltenberg
    In October, US President Donald Trump announced his country’s intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty over alleged Russian violations of the agreement. The Russian authorities, in turn, have many times stressed that their country strictly complied with the obligations outlined in the treaty.

    The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles).

    Meanwhile, the US withdrawal from the INF treaty will undermine stability in Europe, Yuri Shvytkin, the deputy chair of the Russian lower house's defense committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Means Announcement of New Arms Race — Gorbachev

    "Two months later, stability and tranquility will be undermined. This may result in escalation of tensions on the European continent. The European countries will be victims of the US ill-considered and irresponsible policy on the issue," Shvytkin said.

    The lawmaker noted that Russia did not want to withdraw from the INF treaty but the US exit from the agreement would not be left without a proper response

    Related:

    Suspending INF Treaty Risks Triggering New Arms Race - US Congressman
    Russia in Full Compliance With INF Treaty, US Side Knows Well About It - Moscow
    US Won't Produce, Test or Deploy Any Missile That Violates INF Treaty - Pompeo
    NATO to Prepare for Termination of INF Treaty - Stoltenberg
    Tags:
    response, withdrawal, INF Treaty, Viktor Bondarev, EU, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse