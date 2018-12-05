Russia Will Develop 'Unique' Weapons if US Exits INF Treaty - Senior Lawmaker

"Current misunderstanding on the INF Treaty could be resolved with the help of fully-fledged negotiations between Russia and the United States. Their result could be the adaptation of the Treaty," Bondarev said.
However, Russia will have to respond with the development of "unique types of weapons" if the United States withdraws from the INF Treaty, Bondarev stressed.
"We consider it necessary to comply with the INF Treaty and advocate for its preservation. This is the official position of the Russian leadership. However, if the United States terminates the treaty, we will have to respond with a set of measures, including accelerating the development and commission of the unique types of weapons," Bondarev said.
Washington uses "made-up" arguments when groundlessly accusing Moscow of breaching the treaty, the senior lawmaker noted.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference in Brussels earlier in the day that the United States will suspend its adherence to the INF Treaty in 60 days unless Russia returns to full compliance with the agreement.
The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles).
Meanwhile, the US withdrawal from the INF treaty will undermine stability in Europe, Yuri Shvytkin, the deputy chair of the Russian lower house's defense committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"Two months later, stability and tranquility will be undermined. This may result in escalation of tensions on the European continent. The European countries will be victims of the US ill-considered and irresponsible policy on the issue," Shvytkin said.
The lawmaker noted that Russia did not want to withdraw from the INF treaty but the US exit from the agreement would not be left without a proper response
