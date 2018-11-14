Russian Armed Forces Take Measures of Protection Against Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces are making efforts to secure a maximum protection of communications as a number of countries have increased their capabilities to commit cyberattacks, Head of Russian Service for Protection of State Secret Gen. Lt. Yury Kuznetsov said.

“[Due to] a number of foreign countries developing capabilities of information technology influence on information infrastructure for military purposes … The Service for Protection of State Secret currently carries out a number of targeted measures to achieve a maximum level of protection of information and telecommunication infrastructure of the Armed Forces, considering new threats to information security,” Kuznetsov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper, released on Wednesday.

Currently, the service is working on ensuring the security of the information in the systems of the Russian Defense Ministry, among other measures, the official noted.

Previously, the US Government Accountability Office released a report, in which it specifically underscored that the Pentagon has yet to resolve "the scale of [cyber] vulnerabilities" to US weapons systems.