Russian Armed Forces Take Measures of Protection Against Cyberattacks

“[Due to] a number of foreign countries developing capabilities of information technology influence on information infrastructure for military purposes … The Service for Protection of State Secret currently carries out a number of targeted measures to achieve a maximum level of protection of information and telecommunication infrastructure of the Armed Forces, considering new threats to information security,” Kuznetsov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper, released on Wednesday.
Previously, the US Government Accountability Office released a report, in which it specifically underscored that the Pentagon has yet to resolve "the scale of [cyber] vulnerabilities" to US weapons systems.
