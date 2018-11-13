Epic VIDEO of Dancing Siberian Policemen Goes Viral in Russia, Receives Encores

The video was a hastily made advertisement for a local concert devoted to the Day of Russian Law Enforcement, but suddenly gained popularity among both local residents and across the country.

Police officers from Yakutia, Russia, have received requests to repeat the choreographed dance performance that they showed off in a recent filmed ad live on stage after the clip went viral. In the ad, uniformed officers performed a lively dance and in the end urged everyone to attend a music show devoted to law enforcement personnel.

The video with the dancing police officers ensured that 100% of the tickets were sold and the clips was later published on the official Twitter account of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, were it has accumulated over 45.000 views.

Хорошего всем дня!

Шуточный ролик, с помощью которого полицейские из Амгинского района Республики Саха (Якутия) пригласили всех желающих на праздничную программу 10 ноября.#полиция #видео #Якутия pic.twitter.com/zhVQeW0yfD — Сайт МВД России (@mvd_official) November 12, 2018

A local police department official said that following the unexpected popularity of the video, a nearby centre for culture and entertainment had invited the officers who performed in it to repeat their success live on stage. According to the official, the department never expected the video to go viral.