Naked Mexican Dances Cancan at Moscow Airport (VIDEO)

In a newly published video, a Mexican man strips down and enthusiastically dances the cancan during a security check at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. The passenger’s improvised performance had been interrupted by law enforcement officials who didn’t hesitate to take him to a police office.
Москва, Шереметьево. Пассажир из Мексики показывает, как должен выглядеть полный досмотр.— Breaking Mash (@BreakingMash) 29 мая 2018 г.
