“No matter how much the leadership of Syria, the Syrian people would like it, the war will not end until America, Israel, Europe and other coalition countries want it. The interests of many states have clashed there. Until these states agree on the need to end the war, the bloodshed will continue there, ”Kadyrov said at a press conference late on Saturday.
The Syrian state has managed to last due to the efforts of Russia, Kadyrov noted, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “as a peacemaker, acts in accordance with the norms of international community and protects the integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. Europe and the West have other interests.”
Russia is actively helping Syria to achieve nationwide peace. Moreover, the Akhmad Kadyrov Regional Public Fund, named after Kadyrov's late father, regularly sends humanitarian cargo with necessities to Syria.
