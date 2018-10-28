Chechen Leader Says EU, US 'Interests Clashed' in Syria, 'Bloodshed to Continue'

GROZNY (Russia) (Sputnik) - Leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov said that the war in Syria will not stop until such is wanted by the United States and some European countries as they are seeking their own interests in the region.

“No matter how much the leadership of Syria, the Syrian people would like it, the war will not end until America, Israel, Europe and other coalition countries want it. The interests of many states have clashed there. Until these states agree on the need to end the war, the bloodshed will continue there, ”Kadyrov said at a press conference late on Saturday.

The hostilities in Syria continue because the militant groups that fight with the government forces are receiving support from the mentioned countries, according to the Chechen leader.

The Syrian state has managed to last due to the efforts of Russia, Kadyrov noted, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “as a peacemaker, acts in accordance with the norms of international community and protects the integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. Europe and the West have other interests.”

Russia is actively helping Syria to achieve nationwide peace. Moreover, the Akhmad Kadyrov Regional Public Fund, named after Kadyrov's late father, regularly sends humanitarian cargo with necessities to Syria.

