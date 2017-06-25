Register
16:53 GMT +325 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view of damage in the Umayyad mosque of Old Aleppo

    Kadyrov Fund to Restore Ancient Mosques in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Molhem Barakat
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 23370

    The Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo and the Khalid ibn Walid Mosque in Homs will be restored by the Chechen Republic’s Akhmad Kadyrov Fund. The mosques are set to reopen in August 2018.

    Officers distribute humanitarian aid in Latakia Governorate, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Doctor Liza’s Fair Aid Charity Delivers Medicines, Nutrition for Syrian Children
    According to a Syrian regional representative of the fund, Turko Daudov, the restoration work has begun.

    “Earlier this year, during a visit of a Syrian delegation of top officials to the Chechen Republic an agreement was reached during the meeting with the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, on rendering assistance in the restoration of two mosques,” Daudov said.

    He further said that one of the mosques, the Umayyad mosque, is situated in the city of Aleppo. It is the oldest mosque and was built in 715 A.D.

    RIGHT (before): Visitors walk inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, October 2010. LEFT (after): The Syrian government forces' soldiers walk in the ancient Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo, December 2016, after they captured the area.
    © Photo: AFP, George OURFALIAN/ REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
    RIGHT (before): Visitors walk inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, October 2010. LEFT (after): The Syrian government forces' soldiers walk in the ancient Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo, December 2016, after they captured the area.

    “The second mosque in Homs is named after Khalid ibn Walid. The agreement was reached, the deal was signed and the work has started,” the representative said. 

    He further said that the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo was reconstructed from 1999 to 2005. This time the fund and the representative asked the Syrian side to speed up the process so the restoration work should be completed within one year.

    RIGHT (before): People walk inside the Khan al-Shounah market in the Old City of Aleppo, December 2009. LEFT (after): A Syrian rebel (rear) walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in the old city of Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex, October 2012.
    © Photo: AFP, Tauseef Mustafa/ Reuters, Khalil Ashawi
    RIGHT (before): People walk inside the Khan al-Shounah market in the Old City of Aleppo, December 2009. LEFT (after): A Syrian rebel (rear) walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in the old city of Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex, October 2012.

    “The opening is planned in August 2018,” Daudov said.

    The representative of the fund also spoke about the arrangements made between Chechnya and Syria for the construction of two shelters for Syrian children.

    “The president of the Akhmat-Hadji Kadyrov Regional Public Foundation, pays much attention to orphans both inside Russia and in foreign countries such as the Syrian Arab Republic, Somalia and other countries where they need help and care,” Daudov said.

    Unloading Russian EMERCOM plane with humanitarian aid which arrived to Latakia Airport in Syria. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Russia Brings Over Five Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syria in Past 24 Hours
    Currently talks are ongoing for the construction of homes for orphans in Syria. Although the exact location for these shelters has not yet been decided, the plan is to start building in Aleppo and Homs.

    In addition to restoration and construction agreements, the Kadyrov Fund in coordination with the Syrian ministry has donated humanitarian aid for 10,000 Syrian families with orphaned children. The food baskets are planned to be distributed equally across all the provinces of Syria.

    An earlier representative of the Syrian Ministry of Education, Ahmad Samir Al-Kabbani, expressed gratitude to Ramzan Kadyrov and his fund for contributing to Syria.

    “I want to separately express my gratitude for their initiative [the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov and the Kadyrov Fund] to restore the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo and the Khalid ibn Walid Mosque in Homs. Also want to thank him for providing food baskets to the families of the deceased,” Al-Kabbani said.


    Related:

    What Syria Has to Do With the Expansion of US' Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Why US Intensifies Its Military Presence in Southern Syria
    US-Led Coalition Expands Geography of Syria Airstrikes After Russia's Warning
    'Jihadimobile Anatomy': A Look at Daesh's Most Deadly Weapons in Syria
    Astana Hopes US to Pay due Attention to Creation of De-Escalation Zones in Syria
    Tags:
    destruction, mosques, interview, restoration, Ramzan Kadyrov, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top News From Around the World Through Camera Lens
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok