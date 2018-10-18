Putin Delivers Speech at Valdai Discussion Club Meeting (VIDEO)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously confirmed that the president would join the plenary session, adding that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would also be attending the event later in the day.

Vladimir Putin speaks during the 15th annual Valdai Club event, dedicated to the country's long-term development plans.

The Valdai Discussion Club was established in 2004. Since then, more than 1,000 representatives of the international community from 63 nations have attended the Club's meetings.

Watch Sputink Live Feed to Find Out More!

Putin on Syrian Crisis

Addressing the situation in Syria, Putin noted that creation of the demilitarized zone is still underway. He thanked Turkey for helping to resolve the Syrian crisis, noting that Ankara had been fulfilling its obligations on Syria's Idlib.

Relations With the US

The Russian President also commented on the relations between Russia and the western countries, in particular with Washington, stressing that Moscow is ready to cooperate and expressing hope that hostility towards Russia, which had been caused by the domestic issues in the US, would cease.

He noted that US President Donald Trump was set for stabilization and normalization of dialogue with Moscow. Putin stressed that he and his American counterpart had different views on some things, adding that it was perfectly normal.