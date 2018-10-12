Kim Wants to Foster Strategic Relations With Russia – North Korean Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed willingness to develop strategic relations with Russia at meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko, North Korea’s Ambassador to Moscow Kim Hyung Jun said Thursday.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un welcomed Mrs. Matviyenko, the chairwoman of the Federation Council, and Mr. Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, who have visited our country. And at the meetings with them, he expressed his position and willingness to constructively and consistently develop our friendship, which is traditional and strategic," Kim said at the opening ceremony of the Days of Korean Cinema in Moscow.

Bilateral relations have noticeably grown over the recent years due to efforts made by the North Korean leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ambassador noted.

The United Nations Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in response to the latter's repeated missile launches and nuclear tests. The body, in particular, has banned foreign companies from hiring North Korean workers.

The Russian, Chinese and North Korean deputy foreign ministers have agreed that the UNSC should begin timely revision of the sanctions against Pyongyang, the joint communique, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website on Wednesday, said.

Pompeo Accuses Russia of Undermining Sanctions Policy on North Korea

On Tuesday, the North Korean envoy in Moscow said that Pyongyang had not changed its intention to implement the joint agreement reached by North Korean leader and US President Donal Trump in June.

Kim and Trump met in Singapore for a historic summit in June after which the two leaders issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to reach a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. The Kim-Trump agreement envisioned that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean military drills as well as potential sanctions relief.