Kim Wants to Foster Strategic Relations With Russia – North Korean Envoy

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un welcomed Mrs. Matviyenko, the chairwoman of the Federation Council, and Mr. Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, who have visited our country. And at the meetings with them, he expressed his position and willingness to constructively and consistently develop our friendship, which is traditional and strategic," Kim said at the opening ceremony of the Days of Korean Cinema in Moscow.
The United Nations Security Council has introduced multiple sanctions against North Korea in response to the latter's repeated missile launches and nuclear tests. The body, in particular, has banned foreign companies from hiring North Korean workers.
The Russian, Chinese and North Korean deputy foreign ministers have agreed that the UNSC should begin timely revision of the sanctions against Pyongyang, the joint communique, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website on Wednesday, said.
Kim and Trump met in Singapore for a historic summit in June after which the two leaders issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to reach a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. The Kim-Trump agreement envisioned that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean military drills as well as potential sanctions relief.
