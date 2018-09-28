Kremlin: No Information of Anyone Named Chepiga Ever Awarded by Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that he had verified media reports about a state award handed out to Anatoly Chepiga - alleged by the UK investigating bloggers from Bellingcat to be the real name of Ruslan Boshirov, a suspect in the Skripal poisoning case.

"Yes, I have checked. I have no information that a person with this name was awarded," Peskov told reporters.

The day before, Peskov said he would verify reports that Putin had allegedly decorated Col. Anatoliy Chepiga and then would provide that information to reporters.

The comment refers to the Wednesday's story published by UK-based investigative blogger group Bellingcat, in cooperation with the Insider Russia website, alleging that Boshirov, a suspect in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, was "in fact" a military intelligence colonel called Anatoly Chepiga. The outlet also claimed that the division in which Chepiga served played an important role in the Second Chechen War and was bestowed with high state award by Putin personally.

