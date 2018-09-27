Register
17:32 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    UK Foreign Minister Says London Finding Ways to Put Economic Pressure on Russia

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    World
    Get short URL
    8017

    British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said he spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, telling UK broadcaster Sky News that he had a "frank exchange" that was "pretty tough" with the top Russian diplomat.

    According to the foreign minister, London has a "very straightforward" message to Russia — that if it uses chemical weapons, "the price will be too high."

    Repeating the unsubstantiated claim that the Russian state was somehow involved in the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, Hunt suggested that Russia must be wondering whether the Salisbury attack was "a smart thing to do."

    Hunt said that he would like to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that it would be his "choice" whether Russia was on the "wrong side" of international opinion over the Skripal attack.

    The foreign minister also indicated that London was finding new ways to put economic pressure on Russia.

    Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell victim to a suspected poisoning attack on March 4 in the southern English town of Salisbury. London almost immediately blamed Moscow for the crime, suggesting that the Skripals were poisoned by the GRU (Russian military intelligence). Earlier this month, UK police released CCTV photos of two men, identified as Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom it claimed committed the attack. The two men came forward to Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan to deny the charges, saying they were businessmen who came to Salisbury as tourists. The UK has yet to provide Moscow with any substantive evidence of the men's involvement in the Skripal affair.

    This week, UK bloggers claimed to have proven that Boshirov was really a GRU colonel named Anatoly Chepiga. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the claims, pointing out that it was not backed up by any evidence. On Thursday, Interpol indicated that it does not have anyone named 'Anatoly Chepiga' in its international wanted list. The agency said there are no red notices for Boshirov and Petrov, either. Earlier, London said it had had issued European arrest warrants for the pair earlier this month.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Related:

    Alleged Identity of Skripal Poisoning Suspect Boshirov Not on Interpol List
    Bellingcat Claim Identified Skripal Case Suspect Boshirov as GRU Colonel
    Skripal Poisoning 'Suspects' Have Nothing to Do With Putin - Kremlin
    'Dr. Novichok': Two More Suspects Wanted in Skripal Case – Reports
    Zakharova Says New Salisbury Claims Aim to Distract Public From the Incident
    UK Defense Chief Pulls Tweet Claiming Salisbury Suspect's 'True Identity' Known
    UK Police Question Couple After New Salisbury Poisoning Case
    Couple Poisoned in Salisbury on Sunday Discharged From Hospital - UK Police
    'Honeytrap Spy': Details of Couple "Poisoned" at Salisbury Eatery Reported
    Tags:
    threat, warning, talks, Jeremy Hunt, Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse