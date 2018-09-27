Kremlin: Putin Has Info That Skripal Poisoning Suspect Boshirov is Civilian

The Kremlin promised to check information with regards to one of the suspects in the Skripal poisoning case, Ruslan Boshirov, allegedly suspected in being GRU servant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has information that Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of involvement in the Skripal poisoning case, is a civilian, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday.

Earlier this week, UK-based investigative blogger group Bellingcat and The Insider Russia media outlet claimed that they identified one of the suspects in the Salisbury poisoning case, Ruslan Boshirov, as Russian military intelligence officer Anatoliy Chepiga.

"Many people look alike, but I cannot tell you who this citizen who was pointed out in this investigation is," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW