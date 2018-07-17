Russian Prosecutors Want to Question US Officials, Ex-Envoy, Over Browder Case

The Office of Russian Attorney General is poised to send an official request to the United States' authorities to question a number of US officials and intelligence agents, including the former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, as part of a criminal case against Hermitage Capital Management CEO William Browder.

"As part of the investigation of one of the criminal cases against William Browder and his criminal group, we’re ready to send another request to the US authorities to grant us permission to question these very employees of the US intelligence agencies, as well as a number of other US government officials and businessmen, in order to charge them for the crimes committed by Browder," Alexander Kurennoy, spokesman for the Russia’s Office of Prosecutor General, said.

According to him, the list of people sought by Moscow for questioning includes "employees of the US National Security Agency — Todd Hyman, who signed under an oath a lawsuit filed in the US court on behalf of Browder, Svetlana Engert, who took from Russia the stolen materials from the criminal case, Alexander Shvartsman, who was Browder's handler while he was in the US."

Kurennoy also added that the prosecutors "have questions not only for US citizens", and would also like to have a word with certain intelligence agents from other countries.

"For example, we would like to talk with Christopher Steele, an agent of the British MI-6. For a long time, he had contacts with a group of lobbyists of the 'Magnitsky Act' and, interestingly, it was through this person that the very investigation of the special prosecutor [Robert] Mueller, which everyone knows as the Trump Dossier, was initiated," he added.

The Prosecutor General's Office also claimed that Browder's group employed offshore schemes to withdraw over $1.5 billion from Russia, with about $400,000 of which "were transferred to the accounts of the US Democratic Party."

