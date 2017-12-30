Hermitage Capital CEO Browder Urges Interpol to Suspend Russia's Membership

LONDON (Sputnik) — Hermitage Capital Management CEO William Browder, who was sentenced in Russia in absentia for tax dodging, on Friday urged Interpol to suspend Russia's membership in connection with the "flagrant" violation of the organization's rules after it agreed to re-review Russia's application to add the businessman to the wanted list.
"Russia is applying to Interpol for the 6th time for my arrest after the previous 5 requests were rejected as illegitimate and political. It’s time for Interpol to suspend Russia’s membership for flagrant abuse of the Interpol system," Browder said on Twitter.
On Friday, Moscow's Tverskoy court found Browder, once the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia, guilty of tax dodging and sentenced him in absentia to nine years in prison. Browder’s business partner Ivan Cherkasov was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. The investigation estimated the total damage from the actions of Browder and his business partner at 3.5 billion rubles. In 2013, Browder has already been sentenced to the same term in a separate case, but the aggregate term is the same nine years of imprisonment. Both Browder and Cherkasov are residing in London. The United Kingdom has denied their extradition to Russia.
