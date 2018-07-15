Register
08:37 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left

    Putin, Erdogan Agree to Hold Meeting at BRICS Summit - Source

    © Sputnik / Alexei Nikolsky
    Russia
    Get short URL
    310

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the sides agreed to hold a meeting on the sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg on July 25-27, a source from Turkish presidential administration told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "The presidents of Russia and Turkey held a telephone conversation today and agreed to hold a meeting at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in the end of this month," the source said.

    According to the source, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and some joint projects, including the TurkStream gas pipeline and the construction of Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).

    December 1, 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the concluding news conference in Ankara
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    US NATO Envoy Claims Russia is Trying to 'Flip' Turkey, Other Allies to Its Side
    "Erdogan said that he was very concerned about attacks on civilians in [Syrian] Daraa. If the Syrian regime continues to take the same actions in Idlib, Astana arrangements will lose point," the source added.

    READ MORE: China Says BRICS to Step Up Group Decision-Making Amid US Trade Row

    In this regard, according to the source, it is very important to involve the Syrian opposition in the next round of talks in Astana on July 30-31.

    Related:

    Putin Congratulates Erdogan on Re-Election as Turkish President - Kremlin
    Erdogan Calls Putin One of UN General Assembly's Most Experienced Politicians
    Turkey's Erdogan Offers Putin to Jointly Produce New Gen S-500 Missile System
    Why Major Western States Snubbed Turkish President Erdogan's Inauguration
    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Erdogan, Syria, Russia, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse