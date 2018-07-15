Putin, Erdogan Agree to Hold Meeting at BRICS Summit - Source

"The presidents of Russia and Turkey held a telephone conversation today and agreed to hold a meeting at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in the end of this month," the source said.
According to the source, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and some joint projects, including the TurkStream gas pipeline and the construction of Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP).
In this regard, according to the source, it is very important to involve the Syrian opposition in the next round of talks in Astana on July 30-31.
