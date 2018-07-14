NATO 'Atavism of Cold War Times', Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NATO is an atavism of the Cold War mentality and Russia doesn't believe that what NATO is doing by trying to expand, is the way to resolve the problems of today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Larry King in an interview.

"NATO is a reality, it’s an atavism of the Cold War times," Lavrov said on Friday when asked by RT's host Larry King to elaborate on his views of NATO. "We don’t believe in what NATO is doing by trying to expand further and further, closer to Russian borders, swallowing countries, which frankly, do not add to the security of the alliance. We do not believe this is the way to resolve the problems of today."

Lavrov noted that Russia and the United States today face common threats and enemies — "terrorism, climate change, organized crime and none of these is being effectively addressed by NATO expansion."

Lavrov also said that the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is only the beginning of normal communications, but the ideal outcome would be to reach an agreement on utilizing all communication channels on all divisive issues.

When asked what would make for a successful summit from a Russian point of view and what is Russia looking forward to with respect to the summit, Lavrov said, "A beginning of normal communications."