Register
11:41 GMT +320 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Moscow

    Moscow Ready to Join EU Safeguard Measures Amid US Exit From JCPOA

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia stands ready to join the EU package of protective measures elaborated after the United States pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

    "In any case, we will firmly support the continued implementation of the JCPOA, we will back the relevant efforts taken by the European Union. We are ready to join the package of safeguard measures developed by the European Union," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at the Association of European Businesses (AEB) XV Flagship Conference.

    The diplomat noted that the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal was mainly detrimental to EU companies.

    French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire gives a press conference at Bercy Economy ministry in Paris (File)
    © AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
    France to Propose Iran Sanctions-Blocking Measures to EU Parl't in Coming Days - Official
    Earlier in June, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire insisted on European countries pushing back harder against the Trump administration over the Iran nuclear deal and not act as US "vassals". He also proposed organizing a European body that would have the same powers as the US Justice Department, to punish foreign companies for their trade practices.

    READ MORE: Iran Undecided About Participation in Nuclear Deal After US Exit — Minister

    On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Tehran, a decision that has been strongly criticized by other signatories to the deal, including the EU, Russia, and China.

    The Iran nuclear deal was signed on July 14, 2015, by the P5+1 countries — the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany — and the European Union obliges Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

    Related:

    US Promised Saudis to 'Kill Iran Nuclear Deal' – Analyst
    Solving Financial Issues Main Challenge in Preserving Iran Deal - Mogherini
    Iran to North Korea: Don’t Trust ‘Deal-Breaker-in-Chief’ Trump
    Beijing Ready to Cooperate With Moscow to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal - Xi
    Tags:
    measures, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Ministry, European Union, Bruno Le Maire, Alexander Grushko, Iran, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Ingraham at it Again
    Ingraham at it Again
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse