Putin Shows Off His Russian-Made Limo to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince (PHOTO, VIDEO)

During his inauguration in Moscow on May 7, President Vladimir Putin traveled in a brand-new Russian-made Kortezh (Cortege) limousine for the first time.

A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin showing off his all-new limousine to Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has emerged on the Internet.

The footage shows Putin inviting Mohammed bin Zayed to sit in the back seat of the Kortezh (Cortege) limousine outside a Kremlin building where the two men had earlier held bilateral talks.

Путин показал наследному принцу Абу-Даби свой новый лимузин pic.twitter.com/lvCrFBiugw — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) 1 июня 2018 г.

In early May, the Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin appreciated the new limousine when he, for the first time, moved in it during the May 7 inauguration and that he plans to use the car in the future.

© Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev June 1, 2018. President Vladimir Putin's Kortezh limousine

Created at Putin's initiative, the Cortege project has been in development since 2012 and stipulates the creation of a whole lineup of executive cars in addition to the presidential limousine.

