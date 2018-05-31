Russia's FSB Says Foiled Illegal Arms Supplies in 14 Russian Regions

"On May 29, 2018, operations and searches were carried out in 14 regions of the country, investigations were launched in respect to 32 individuals involved in the acquisition, manufacture, improvising and sale of weapons," the service’s statement read.
Furthermore, the security services foiled the activities of four clandestine arms and munition workshops in the Moscow, Novgorod and Tver regions, according to the statement.
Earlier in May, Russia's security services killed two leaders of a religious extremist sect in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol territory in North Caucasian Federal District, who were planning terrorist attacks.
