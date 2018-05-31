Russia's FSB Says Foiled Illegal Arms Supplies in 14 Russian Regions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had foiled together with Russian Interior Ministry illegal arms supplies in 14 Russian regions, launching investigations in respect to 32 individuals involved in illegal activities.

"On May 29, 2018, operations and searches were carried out in 14 regions of the country, investigations were launched in respect to 32 individuals involved in the acquisition, manufacture, improvising and sale of weapons," the service’s statement read.

The FSB added that 83 firearms, 19 grenades, three mortar mines, 23 fuses of various modifications, about 4,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, over 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of explosives, 12 silencers, components for manufacture of more than 30 weapons, bullets, shells, caps and equipment for manufacture of ammunition had been seized in the course of operations.

Furthermore, the security services foiled the activities of four clandestine arms and munition workshops in the Moscow, Novgorod and Tver regions, according to the statement.

Earlier in May, Russia's security services killed two leaders of a religious extremist sect in Nevinnomyssk, Stavropol territory in North Caucasian Federal District, who were planning terrorist attacks.