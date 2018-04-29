Register
    The grave of murdered ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko is seen at Highgate Cemetery in London, Britain

    London Theater to Stage Play About Ex-FSB Agent Litvinenko Death - Reports

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A play based on the book about the alleged poisoning of former Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officer Alexander Litvinenko will be staged at the Old Vic in London, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

    The play written by Lucy Prebble is based on the book dubbed A Very Expensive Poison by journalist Luke Harding, the Guardian reported.

    The theater is expected to officially announce the premiere next week.

    Litvinenko has moved to the United Kingdom in 2000. Six years later he was naturalized, however, the very same year, he began to feel ill. Litvinenko died in late November 2006, with UK doctors explaining his death by radiation poisoning.

    Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    According to a report by Robert Owen, the chairman of the UK inquiry into the death of Litvinenko, Russian authorities were responsible for taking his life in 2006. The report concluded that Litvinenko's former colleagues Dmitry Kovtun and Andrey Lugovoy deliberately poisoned him with polonium-210.

    The investigation, however, failed to prove that the polonium-210, allegedly used to poison the former intelligence officer came from Russia.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted allegations about Litvinenko's murder and criticized the UK inquiry as politicized and lacking transparency, saying that it would have an adverse effect on relations between the two nations.

    play, murder, theater, Alexander Litvinenko, Russia, United Kingdom, London
