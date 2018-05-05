Russian FSB, Police Neutralize Gunman Who Attacked Them After Document Check

An unknown individual has carried out an armed attack on law enforcement officers while they were checking documents in Nizhny Novgorod, three law enforcers were wounded as a result, the FSB press service reported.

"The unknown man attacked law enforcement officers and then disappeared into the entrance of a residential building on the street," the report said.

The apartment was blocked by the FSB Special Forces and policemen. The criminal, when offered to lay down his arms, refused and opened fire on the law enforcement officers. As a result of the fire-fight, he was neutralized, three policemen were injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Terrorist Acts Plotted in Russia Were Coordinated From Abroad — FSB

Investigative and inquiry actions are being conducted. The identity of the attacker has not yet been established.